NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET OUTLOOK, GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION, INDUSTRY SIZE & SHARE, COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS TO 2027

The Network Security Firewall market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the coming years,cybercrime in Asia Pacific in past few years has grown to be a greater risk as compared to other leading regions. This is majorly because of rapidly increasing connectivity and rushing pace of digital transformation in the region, resulting into sharpening concern for technological threats among the businesses. Cyber-attack accounts among the top 5 technological threats for business operations risk in APAC. The rising threat of cybercrime in APAC region is also majorly because of the lack of transparency resulting into feeble cyber enforcements and regulations by the government authorities. Relatively lower awareness and investments in the cyber industry also contributes to the factors hindering the network security firewall market in APAC. Whereas, Europe followed by MEA and APAC holds the highest market share in the Network Security Firewall market. The Network Security Firewall market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increase in the instances of spamming and fraudulent activities globally.

In APAC, the India is expected to be the fastest growing country. India is ranked among one of the least cyber-secure countries across the globe. In 2018, the country witnessed a series of cyber-attacks. However, despite of several cyber-attacks, a majority of companies in the country seem unprepared to handle such challenges. Owing to this the country’s cyber security landscape is observing an interesting phase as companies are intensely exploring innovative tools to safeguard themselves from cyber-attacks and threats. In the Middle East, Data as well as cyber security continue to be a persistent concern in the Middle East, with several companies struggling to recognize the threats and the way to protect them. With ample energy reserves, determined national government initiatives, and key organizations based in the region, it has always attracted abundant attention and therefore, the network security firewall market in the country is anticipated to boom in the frecast period.

