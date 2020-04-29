Online Casino Market Growth studied in detail with Influencing Factors in New Research Report– 888 Holdings, Betsson AB, Galaxy Entertainment, GVC Holdings, Kindred Group, Las Vegas Sands, NetEnt

The growing interest of users towards online gaming as well as different country laws and regulations are propelling the online casino market. The online casino site with various offers are attracting the users to try out the games as well as learn the smartphones/ tablets before you take major risks with your money. Many of the online casinos are providing complete customer support for their users through live chat, e-mail, and phone.

The growing prevalence rate of gambling, adoption of advanced mode, i.e., online gambling and betting, and the adoption of internet-based devices are the major drivers for the growth of the online casino market. The rise in disposable income of consumers and an increase in the penetration rate of the Internet are creating opportunities for the online casino market in the coming years.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, 888 Holdings PLC, Betsson AB, Galaxy Entertainment Group, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group plc, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, The Stars Group, William Hill

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of online casino.

The global online casino market is segmented on the type, and device type. Based on type, the market is segmented into poker, slots, table games, card games, and others. On the basis of device type the market is fragmented into desktops/laptops, and mobiles/tablets.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online casino market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The online casino market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

