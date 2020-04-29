Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market. All findings and data on the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Research Report: LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical

Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Type Segments: Extrusion Grade, Injection Molding Grade, Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Application Segments: Plumbing System, Packaging Material, Hot Melt Adhesives, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market.

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

What will be the size of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Extrusion Grade

1.4.3 Injection Molding Grade

1.4.4 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plumbing System

1.5.3 Packaging Material

1.5.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polybutene-1 (Resin) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polybutene-1 (Resin) Industry

1.6.1.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Polybutene-1 (Resin) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Polybutene-1 (Resin) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Polybutene-1 (Resin) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polybutene-1 (Resin) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polybutene-1 (Resin) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polybutene-1 (Resin) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 LyondellBasell

8.1.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

8.1.2 LyondellBasell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 LyondellBasell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 LyondellBasell Product Description

8.1.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

8.2 Mitsui Chemicals

8.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

8.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Product Description

8.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

8.3 Ylem Technology

8.3.1 Ylem Technology Corporation Information

8.3.2 Ylem Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Ylem Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ylem Technology Product Description

8.3.5 Ylem Technology Recent Development

8.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical

8.4.1 Shandong Hongye Chemical Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shandong Hongye Chemical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Shandong Hongye Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Shandong Hongye Chemical Product Description

8.4.5 Shandong Hongye Chemical Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Polybutene-1 (Resin) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Polybutene-1 (Resin) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Polybutene-1 (Resin) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Distributors

11.3 Polybutene-1 (Resin) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

