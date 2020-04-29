Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market. All findings and data on the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report: GE, Philips, Siemens, Fujifilm, Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, Mindray Medical, Boston Scientific, BenQ Medical, Chison, Ecare, Esaote, Telemed, Zoncare, MedGyn

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Type Segments: Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment, Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Application Segments: Hospital, Clinic, Home Care

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market.

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

What will be the size of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

1.4.3 Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Home Care

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Ultrasound Devices Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Ultrasound Devices Industry

1.6.1.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Portable Ultrasound Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Portable Ultrasound Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Portable Ultrasound Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Ultrasound Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Ultrasound Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Portable Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Portable Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Portable Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Portable Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE

8.1.1 GE Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Product Description

8.1.5 GE Recent Development

8.2 Philips

8.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Philips Product Description

8.2.5 Philips Recent Development

8.3 Siemens

8.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Siemens Product Description

8.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.4 Fujifilm

8.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

8.4.2 Fujifilm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Fujifilm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Fujifilm Product Description

8.4.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

8.5 Toshiba

8.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.5.2 Toshiba Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

8.6 Samsung

8.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.6.2 Samsung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Samsung Product Description

8.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.7 Hitachi

8.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hitachi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.8 Mindray Medical

8.8.1 Mindray Medical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mindray Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mindray Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mindray Medical Product Description

8.8.5 Mindray Medical Recent Development

8.9 Boston Scientific

8.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

8.9.2 Boston Scientific Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Boston Scientific Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Boston Scientific Product Description

8.9.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

8.10 BenQ Medical

8.10.1 BenQ Medical Corporation Information

8.10.2 BenQ Medical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 BenQ Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 BenQ Medical Product Description

8.10.5 BenQ Medical Recent Development

8.11 Chison

8.11.1 Chison Corporation Information

8.11.2 Chison Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Chison Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Chison Product Description

8.11.5 Chison Recent Development

8.12 Ecare

8.12.1 Ecare Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ecare Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Ecare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ecare Product Description

8.12.5 Ecare Recent Development

8.13 Esaote

8.13.1 Esaote Corporation Information

8.13.2 Esaote Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Esaote Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Esaote Product Description

8.13.5 Esaote Recent Development

8.14 Telemed

8.14.1 Telemed Corporation Information

8.14.2 Telemed Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Telemed Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Telemed Product Description

8.14.5 Telemed Recent Development

8.15 Zoncare

8.15.1 Zoncare Corporation Information

8.15.2 Zoncare Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Zoncare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Zoncare Product Description

8.15.5 Zoncare Recent Development

8.16 MedGyn

8.16.1 MedGyn Corporation Information

8.16.2 MedGyn Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 MedGyn Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 MedGyn Product Description

8.16.5 MedGyn Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Portable Ultrasound Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Portable Ultrasound Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Portable Ultrasound Devices Distributors

11.3 Portable Ultrasound Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

