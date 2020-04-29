Sports Medicine Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 10,662.5 Mn in 2025 – DJO, Zimmer Biomet, STRYKER, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical, Arthrex, CONMED, Mueller Sports Medicine, RTI Surgical

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Sports Medicine Devices Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Global sports medicine devices market is expected to reach US$ 10,662.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the sports medicine devices market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of sports injuries. Moreover, the presence of large number of sports medicine associations is expected to fuel the market growth. The introduction of advanced technology in the sports medicine market is expected to offer significant growth opportunity in the sports medicine devices market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000875

The Innovations of the new technologies are expected to introduce new therapies and procedures that will help to reduce time and costs and provide optimized and personalized results to continue to shape the medical device industry. Also the intelligent orthopedics in combination with traditional techniques and high-end technology will enable to change the future of industry.

The Associations for the sports medicine are increasing across the countries in the world. The associations are involved in spreading the awareness about the sport medicine which is helping sports players and athletes to recover from their injuries. Some of the global groups and associations for the sports medicine are International Council of Sports Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE), International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) and World Federation of Athletic Training & Therapy (WFATT).

Global sports medicine devices market, based on product was segmented as, body reconstruction and repair, body support and accessories. In 2017, body reconstruction and repair segment held the largest share by the market, by product. This is mainly attributed to the benefits offered such as, reduction in pain and improved functioning. In addition, it also amplify the body’s natural healing abilities and enhances the growth of new cartilage, ligaments and tendons.

Global sports medicine devices market, based on application was segmented knee, shoulder, ankle/foot, elbow & wrist, and others. In 2017, knee segment held the largest share of market, by application. In addition, the segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth among other applications, during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for sports medicine devices included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), National Research Foundation (NRF), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and others.

Get Complete Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000875

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.