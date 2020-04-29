Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market was valued at USD 247.33million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 320.18millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.91% from 2017 to 2025.

Stable isotope labeled products serve as useful tools in the study of steady state and dynamic metabolomics. These compounds are ideal for studying metabolic flux, as they closely mimic endogenous natural abundance metabolites. The market is expected to grow due to expansion of biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased R&D Activities

1.2 Favorable Regulatory scenario

1.3 Increasing prevalence of cancer

1.4 Growing demand of proteomics research

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of compounds

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

1.3.1 Other End Users

2. By Application:

2.1 Research

2.1.1 Biomedical Research

2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Research

2.1.3 Environmental & Ecological Research

2.1.4 Agricultural Research

2.2 Clinical Diagnostics

2.3 Industrial

2.4 Other Applications

3. By Type:

3.1 Deuterium

3.2 Carbon-13

3.3 Oxygen-18

3.4 Nitrogen-15

3.5 Other Stable Isotopes

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Urenco Limited

4. Isosciences, LLC (An Mdp Chemicals Company)

5. Medical Isotopes, Inc.

6. Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

7. Nordion (Canada) Inc. (A Sterigenics International LLC Company)

8. Trace Sciences International

9. Alsachim

10. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

11. Perkinelmer Inc.

12. Rotem Industries Israel Ltd

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

