Structural Heart Market Expected to Reach US$ 13,850.2 Mn By 2025 – Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CryoLife, Edward Lifesciences, LivaNova, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratories, Aran Biomedical

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Structural Heart Market ”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

In the report the structural heart market, the market is expected to reach US$ 13,850.2 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,406.3 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017-2025.

The Market for structural heart is driven by the driving factor such as innovative structural heart services. The rise in technological advancement has directed the various innovations for the products and treatment services that assists the surgeon, physicians and other healthcare providers to provide best health to their patients. The innovations are not only partial to the healthcare facilities however they are stretched to the programs that are being designed for the patients to get benefit out of the treatment facilities. On the other hand, the high cost of products and procedures is the restraining factor that has impacted the growth of the structural heart market. However, the trend of the technological advancement for the structural heart devices are likely to robust the growth of structural heart market in the forecast period.

The Structural heart market as per the product segment is segmented as occluders, annuloplasty rings, heart valve balloons and others. Among the product segment the occluders holds the largest market share by the product segment whereas the heart valve balloons is the fastest growing segment. The market of occluders segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 42.0% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The heart valve balloons contributed 31.2% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.

The Procedure segment of the structural heart market includes surgical aortic valve replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mitral repair and left atrial appendage closure and others. In 2017, surgical aortic valve replacement segment held the largest market share of 46.9%, and is expected to continue in the following year. The surgical aortic valve replacement procedure includes the removal of a damaged valve and replacing it with a new aortic valve which is made from either synthetic materials or animal tissues. The procedures help to restoring the normal blood flow, prolong life and help to preserve the function of heart muscles. The benefits of the procedures are enabling the segment to continue the dominancy in the near future. The surgical aortic valve replacement market was valued at US$ 3,005.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 6,585.8 Mn by 2025.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Society of Cardiology, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD), World Health Organization (WHO) and more.

