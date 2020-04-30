Australia New Zealand Surgical Respirator Masks Market to Register CAGR 5.5% Growth in Value Share During 2021

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Australia and New Zealand Market Study on Surgical and Respirator Masks: Australia to Witness Highest Growth by 2021”, the surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand is expected to reach US$137.8 Mn by the end of 2015 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2015 to 2021, to reach US$167.7 Mn by 2021.

Surgical and respiratory masks can be defined as medical devices that are used to cover mouth, nose and chin, in order to protect the healthcare professionals and patients against droplets, including large respiratory particles. Surgical and respiratory masks are mainly used in hospitals and day surgery centres by physicians, independent dental surgeons, veterinary surgeons and life science professionals.

Key players profiled in this report on the surgical and respirator mask market in Australia and New Zealand include:

3M Company.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

MölnlyckeHealthcare Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Halyard Healthcare Inc.

Ansell Healthcare LLC.

Presently, the surgical and respiratory mask market in Australia and New Zealand is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising health and hygiene concerns, and product innovation. However, factors such as logistics and distribution channel formulation saturated the market with unmet consumer needs, limited product availability, and competition between large multinational and local players are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The Australia surgical and respirator mask market is expected to dominate the entire market in Australia and New Zealand by the end of 2015. The market is expected to be valued atUS$ 106.2 Mn by the end of 2015. The surgical and respirator mask market in New Zealand is expected to be valued at US$ 31.6 Man by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.