Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Sauces Dressings and Condiments Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The sauces, dressings, and condiments market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Launch of innovative and new flavors, introduction of low-fat substitutes, rise in use of natural and organic ingredients, and consumer willingness to try international cuisines are some of the factors driving the market of sauces, dressings, and condiments, globally.

On the basis of type, the sauces, dressings, and condiments market has been categorized into tables sauces, cooking ingredients, dips, pickled products, pastes and purees, and others. Of these, table sauces was the largest category, contributing more than 30% revenue in the market in 2017. Of the various table sauces, mayonnaise and tomato sauce enjoy the highest patronage by consumers, as they are used as instant accompaniments with fast food and snacks.

Cooking ingredients was the second largest category in the sauces, dressings, and condiments market, contributing more than 30% revenue in 2017. The preference for home-cooked meals among consumers is driving the demand for cooking ingredients, globally. Also, millennials are turning to home-based cooking due to growing interest in healthy eating and as a measure of cost saving, thus giving impetus to the demand of the category.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest market in 2017.The young generation in region is increasingly experimenting with international cuisines such as Chinese and Mexican. As the preparation of these cuisines relies on extensive use of various sauces, dressings, and condiments, the sales of these products are increasing in the region.

Of all countries, Japan led the APAC sauces, dressings, and condiments market in terms of size, with a contribution of nearly 40% in 2017. This can majorly be ascribed to the substantial use of sauces in the traditional cuisine of the country, such as soy sauce and teriyaki sauce. However, during the forecast period, the APAC market is expected to observe the fastest growth in India, attributed to the growing inclination of people in the country toward fast food.