COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Workplace Transformation Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

Since the last few years, there has been a huge decline in the average age of the workforce, in numerous industries across the world. Moreover, it is predicted that the workplaces will start getting dominated by generation Y, also known as millennials (people born between 1977 and 1995), and generation Z or centennials (people born in 1996 or later), in the coming years.

These factors would significantly boost the transformation of workplaces, via the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), in workplaces over the next few years. The rising adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture is another important factor expected to push the transformation in workplaces in the coming years.

The integration of smartphones and tables has increased massively in workplaces over the last few years, and this has resulted in the rise of the BYOD culture. Moreover, numerous companies are shifting their focus toward higher workplace mobility, in order to improve the efficiency and productivity in workplaces, and this is leading to the increasing adoption of personal laptops and tablets for official work in the corporate sector.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the valuation of the global workplace transformation market is predicted to increase from $9.2 billion in 2017 to $24.1 billion by 2023, demonstrating a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The biggest rage currently being observed in the workplace transformation market is the increasing requirement for connected workplaces across the world.

Workplace transformation is being observed in a plethora of industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing and automotive, telecom and information technology (IT), healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government, and transportation and logistics. Amongst these, the BFSI industry recorded the highest rate of workplace transformation in the past, owing to rapid digitization.