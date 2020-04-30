Demand for Education Erp Market to Substantially Increase During 2018 – 2028 in Top Regional Markets

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market report titled “Education ERP Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.” According to the report, the education Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market was valued at US$ 7.8 billion by the end of 2018, and is expected to grow nearly 3X larger by revenues, by the end of the forecast period. The PMR report attributed the growth in the education ERP market to the rising adoption of smart and innovative education platforms and solutions, such as education ERP and E-learning solutions.

In today’s rapidly changing electronics market, education institutions are using education ERP solutions for planning, controlling, and delivering data effectively. The usage of education ERP software solutions is essential for reducing the risks and protection from data-related problems. The increasing complexity and functionality of traditional management technology have created potential opportunities for the growth of the education ERP market.

Internet-based Systems Transforming the Education Sector Trigger the Market Growth

Education ERP is an Internet-based ERP software solution, which is used to manage student information system, school management system, training management, and many more. Education ERP helps teachers, staff, students, and parents to efficiently utilize the data by automating processes in a structured and organized manner. Several companies are providing education ERP software solutions for higher education, especially for colleges and universities.

However, there are some challenges that are faced by the manufacturers of education ERP solutions. Consumers in several regions, such as South Asia, Latin America, and MEA, are price-sensitive and more focused on the latest features and technologies. Nevertheless, high import taxes on consumer electronic devices, such as eBook readers, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, etc., are deterring consumers from buying consumer electronic products. This is the primary factor that is expected to adversely affect the growth of the education ERP market over the forecast period.

Demand for SaaS-based Education ERP Remains Highest in Primary and Secondary Education

PMR has segmented the education ERP market by component, user type, deployment type, and region. By user type, the education ERP market is segmented into kindergarten, primary & secondary, and higher education. The primary and secondary education institutes are projected to hold a prominent share of the education ERP market over the forecast period. This segment is expected to enable the education ERP market to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing number of educational institutions and the demand for SaaS-based education ERP solutions.

By component, the education ERP market is segmented into Student Information Systems (SIS), Learning Management Systems (LMS), Student Assessment Systems (SAS), Library Management Systems, Classroom Management, Fee Management Systems, Hostel Management Systems, and Others. In the Education ERP market, the fee management systems subsegment is playing a crucial role by providing multiple services to educational institutions globally.

Increasing Adoption of Tech-based E-Learning Tools: An Emerging Trend in the Market

Moreover, over the last few years, the demand for technologically advanced products, especially E-learning electronic products, has registered significant growth across the world, especially in the education ERP market. The governments of various countries across the world have undertaken several initiatives for the development of the education sector by deploying multiple smart solutions and services.

According to PMR analysis, collaborations with other ERP solution providers are likely to help increase business revenue, and new innovation strategies, which will enable the developers of education ERP software solutions to reach potential customers in emerging markets. This is also expected to enable them to increase their revenue sales.

SAP AG, Blackbaud, Inc., and Oracle Corporation are estimated to hold the largest shares of the education ERP market during the forecast period.

