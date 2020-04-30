E-cigarette Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research
LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global E-cigarette Devices market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global E-cigarette Devices market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
As part of global economic outlook, the report brings to light current and future market scenarios that need to be considered when planning business strategies. Furthermore, it analyzes pricing strategies of manufacturers and gives a thorough breakdown of raw material and other costs. The regional assessment of the global E-cigarette Devices market includes a broad evaluation of top markets such as North America, Europe, China, the MEA, and India. All of the segments, be them of the application, product, or geographical category, are analyzed on the basis of vital factors, viz. market share, consumption, revenue, volume, market size, and CAGR.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global E-cigarette Devices market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global E-cigarette Devices market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global E-cigarette Devices Market are:Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, Njoy, Vaporcorp, Truvape, FirstUnion, Hangsen, Buddy Group, Kimree, Innokin, SHENZHEN SMOORE, SMOK
Global E-cigarette Devices Market by Product Type: With Screen, Without Screen
Global E-cigarette Devices Market by Application: Online Retail, Offline Retail
The analysts have studied the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global E-cigarette Devices market. In addition, they have offered an all-encompassing evaluation of their ripple effects on the global E-cigarette Devices market. The comprehensive opportunity analysis included in the report helps players to secure a strong position and cash in on lucrative prospects in the global E-cigarette Devices market. It sheds light on other important factors impacting the growth trajectory and trends of the global E-cigarette Devices market.
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global E-cigarette Devices market?
- How will the global E-cigarette Devices market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global E-cigarette Devices market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global E-cigarette Devices market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global E-cigarette Devices market throughout the forecast period?
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top E-cigarette Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 With Screen
1.3.3 Without Screen
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online Retail
1.4.3 Offline Retail
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): E-cigarette Devices Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the E-cigarette Devices Industry
1.6.1.1 E-cigarette Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and E-cigarette Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for E-cigarette Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 E-cigarette Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top E-cigarette Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 E-cigarette Devices Industry Trends
2.4.1 E-cigarette Devices Market Top Trends
2.4.2 Market Drivers
2.4.3 E-cigarette Devices Market Challenges
2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key E-cigarette Devices Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top E-cigarette Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-cigarette Devices Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers E-cigarette Devices by Revenue
3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-cigarette Devices as of 2019)
3.4 Global E-cigarette Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette Devices Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Devices Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 E-cigarette Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 E-cigarette Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global E-cigarette Devices Market Size by Application
5.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 E-cigarette Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 E-cigarette Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America E-cigarette Devices Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe E-cigarette Devices Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Imperial Tobacco
11.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Corporation Information
11.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.1.3 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.1.5 Imperial Tobacco SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Imperial Tobacco Recent Developments
11.2 Reynolds American
11.2.1 Reynolds American Corporation Information
11.2.2 Reynolds American Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.2.3 Reynolds American E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Reynolds American E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.2.5 Reynolds American SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Reynolds American Recent Developments
11.3 Japan Tobacco
11.3.1 Japan Tobacco Corporation Information
11.3.2 Japan Tobacco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.3.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.3.5 Japan Tobacco SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Japan Tobacco Recent Developments
11.4 Altria
11.4.1 Altria Corporation Information
11.4.2 Altria Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.4.3 Altria E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Altria E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.4.5 Altria SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Altria Recent Developments
11.5 Njoy
11.5.1 Njoy Corporation Information
11.5.2 Njoy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.5.3 Njoy E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Njoy E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.5.5 Njoy SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Njoy Recent Developments
11.6 Vaporcorp
11.6.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information
11.6.2 Vaporcorp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.6.3 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.6.5 Vaporcorp SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Vaporcorp Recent Developments
11.7 Truvape
11.7.1 Truvape Corporation Information
11.7.2 Truvape Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.7.3 Truvape E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Truvape E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.7.5 Truvape SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Truvape Recent Developments
11.8 FirstUnion
11.8.1 FirstUnion Corporation Information
11.8.2 FirstUnion Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.8.3 FirstUnion E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 FirstUnion E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.8.5 FirstUnion SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 FirstUnion Recent Developments
11.9 Hangsen
11.9.1 Hangsen Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hangsen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.9.3 Hangsen E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Hangsen E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.9.5 Hangsen SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Hangsen Recent Developments
11.10 Buddy Group
11.10.1 Buddy Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 Buddy Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.10.3 Buddy Group E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Buddy Group E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.10.5 Buddy Group SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Buddy Group Recent Developments
11.11 Kimree
11.11.1 Kimree Corporation Information
11.11.2 Kimree Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.11.3 Kimree E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Kimree E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.11.5 Kimree SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Kimree Recent Developments
11.12 Innokin
11.12.1 Innokin Corporation Information
11.12.2 Innokin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.12.3 Innokin E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Innokin E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.12.5 Innokin SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Innokin Recent Developments
11.13 SHENZHEN SMOORE
11.13.1 SHENZHEN SMOORE Corporation Information
11.13.2 SHENZHEN SMOORE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.13.3 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.13.5 SHENZHEN SMOORE SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 SHENZHEN SMOORE Recent Developments
11.14 SMOK
11.14.1 SMOK Corporation Information
11.14.2 SMOK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)
11.14.3 SMOK E-cigarette Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 SMOK E-cigarette Devices Products and Services
11.14.5 SMOK SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 SMOK Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 E-cigarette Devices Sales Channels
12.2.2 E-cigarette Devices Distributors
12.3 E-cigarette Devices Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America E-cigarette Devices Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe E-cigarette Devices Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Devices Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America E-cigarette Devices Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Devices Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
