What is driving the Glass Packaging Market Industry Growth?

Glass is one of the most trusted packaging materials in terms of health, taste and environmental safety. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) glass is the only packaging material generally recognized as Safe. Glass is one of the utmost preferred materials for packaging alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, liquid-based pharmaceutical products and a variety of other perishable and non-perishable products. Owing to its properties such as recyclability, heat resistivity, sterility, and zero affinity toward chemicals.

Moreover, the growth of the healthcare sector for pharmaceutical storage owing to its reusability and sterility are another aspect boosting the glass packaging market at a global level. For instance, glass containers offer enhanced protection to drug formulation as they are impermeable to air & moisture and resistant to chemicals, thus preventing the drug from contamination or denaturing. Rising health awareness and potential risks from plastic packaging have shifted consumer emphasis on glass packed products over plastic or metal. Overall alcohol consumption coupled with advances in the pharmaceutical industry will present brighter growth aspects.

Companies such as Amcor Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., Vitro Packaging, LLC., Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Vetropack Holding AG, Vidrala S.A., Consol Specialty Glass (Pty) Limited, Heinz-Glas GmbH, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd., Piramal Glass Limited are the leading players of glass packaging market across the globe.

Based on application, the glass packaging market is bifurcated into Beverages Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Personal Care. Beverages application leads the overall glass packaging market followed by Pharmaceutical package over the forecast period. The escalating consumption of drinks like beer and carbonated soft drinks projected to fuel the demand of the glass packaging market in near future. The wide use of glass in the beer bottle packaging in addition to the rising disposable income, higher influence among the younger age crowd of beer consumption is boosting the sales of beer across the world, which successively has resulted into the growth of the glass packaging. Whereas the cosmetic industry have also exhibited the high demand for the glass packaging for the packaging of perfumes, nail paints, and another beauty product has also influenced the market growth. Growing adoption of glass and surging demand for convenient & sustainable packaging solutions are among the key trends increasing market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region of glass packaging industry during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Owing to the rising disposable income, large population, and technological advancement boosting the demand for glass packaging in numerous industries. Due to the high availability of raw materials like silica, further projected to propel industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. The stringent rules & regulations regarding the use of plastics are expected to strengthen the glass packaging industry. Consumers are steadily focusing on sustainable packaging owing to the growing consumer awareness about the wastage caused by the packaging material. With respect to the increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and the growth in the pharmaceutical industry fuel the demand for glass packaging across the globe.

