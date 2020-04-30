Global Edible Packaging Market to Reach at 5.7% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Edible Packaging Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Edible Packaging Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 1,087 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.7 % during the forecast period 2019- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The increase in popularity of edible packaging solutions can be attributed to government initiatives, advances in packaging technologies, and new sources of edible packaging solutions that can be developed. Edible packaging has seen increased adoption due to factors such as high consumption of processed food products, an increase in people’s hygiene concerns, and a rise in packaging waste through the use of synthetic polymers, thus affecting the environment, thus boosting the growth of the edible packaging industry.

The approach of eco-friendly packaging helps to conserve the atmosphere/environment as the products are both edible and harmless for human use, thereby reducing the use of plastic packaging ravage and propelling the growth of the global edible packaging industry. Plastic pollution and waste are considered harmful to the atmosphere as it takes a huge amount of time to recycle plastics. All of these factors helped the development of the edible market for packaging.

The major market players in the Global Edible Packaging are Nagase America LLC, Devro PLC, Monosol LLC, JRF Technology, Evoware, Notpla LTD, Tipa Corp., Avani, Incredible Foods Inc., Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. LTD., Envi-Green Biotech Pvt. LTD., Regeno Bio Bags, Apeel Sciences, Coolhaus, Do Eat, Ecoactive, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Source, the Edible Packaging market bifurcated into Plant and Animals. The plant segment is supposed to be the most significant contributor in the edible packaging market during the forecast horizon, due to the growing concerns about single-use plastics and their potential ban. Advances in edible packaging sources have also helped to strengthen manufacturers ‘ prospects. Edible packaging helps to reduce waste otherwise produced from single-use plastics while also providing a sustainable option for foodservice and distribution applications for container applications.

Based on Raw Material, the Edible Packaging market segmented into Seaweeds and algae, Polysaccharides, Lipids, and Others (Surfactant, Composites, Carbohydrates). During the forecast horizon, seaweed and algae segments are projected to be the most significant contributor to the edible packaging market due to their inherent nature as a nutrient-rich food source. Seaweed can also be modified through several food & beverage applications and can be transformed into various forms, thereby providing manufacturers with a higher degree of flexibility.

Based on Packaging Process, the Edible Packaging market segmented into Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, and Microorganisms.

Based on End Use, the Edible Packaging market segmented into Food, Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals. The beverages segments are projected to be the most significant contributor to the edible packaging market owing to its use in juices, water, juices, and even alcoholic beverages. The foodservice industry aims to incorporate edible packaging into its product lines, including its use as wrapping paper, containers, and plastic sachet replacements.

By geography, the global Edible Packaging Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing awareness and knowledge of edible packaging benefits among customers. Rising and rising consumers ‘ disposable income, which affects their daily lives, is also likely to reflect favorably on the demand and popularity for global edible packaging. North America is expected to account for the most extensive user base in edible packaging solutions.

