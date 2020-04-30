Global Fully Automated Coffee Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% from 2020-2026 According to BlueWeave Consulting

Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market has gained the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 3.71%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and expected to reach at USD 2851.44 Million by 2026. The key factor such as increasing consciousness about health benefits of coffee, such as, liver cancer and liver diseases, reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, and protection against heart failure, is expected to result in high consumption of coffee. This will contribute to the growing demand for Automatic Coffee Machines. Factors such as multitasking and minimal human interference without sacrificing the quality of the brewed coffee should enable this industry segment to expand in the coming years.

Fully automatic machines closely mimic semi-automatic machines. The only possible distinction between the two is that a one-touch brewing device is fully automatic machines. Only switching it on and the computer regulates the water volume forced through the coffee grounds. When the predetermined amount of espresso is brewed, the machine automatically stops.

The leading companies of Fully Automated Coffee Machine Group SEB, Franke Holding AG, Evoca Group, JURA Elektroapparate AG, De’Longhi Group, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Bravilor Bonamat B.V. , Rancilio Group S.p.A. , Animo B.V. , Gruppo Cimbali and other prominent players.

Based on type the global fully automatic coffee machine market is segmented into HoReCa type and office type. Rapidly evolving consumer tastes and desires, particularly in emerging economies with rising disposable incomes, make fast-service restaurants and cafes a greater part of daily life for people of all age groups. Sub-sector of HoReCa sector i.e. full service restaurants which are also experiencing a growing footfall of coffee lovers. As such, it will be equally market-promising for both groups.

Based on price point, the fully automatic coffee machines market can be segmented into less than USD2000, USD2000-4000, USD4000-6000, and more than USD 6000. USD2000-4000 Segment expected to dominate global market with a significant CAGR of 3.83% during 2020-2026. Owing to new innovations and technologies coming up with superior quality machine for the HoReCa sector. In addition to growing population, raising working-population and higher disposal income spent on drinking coffee is expected to increase demand for fully automatic coffee machine in the coming years.

Based on region, the global Fully Automated Coffee Machine market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the fastest growing region in the Global Automatic Coffee Machine market in past years. The segment is expected to grow at rapid rate in 2019, which is expected to reach USD 884.88 Million by 2026. Geographically, the markets for fully automatic coffee machines in Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate over the forecast period. These regions have seen the development in recent years of a large customer base for fine dining restaurants and fast food chains, where customers spend more on eating out with family and friends. This can be attributed to the growing per capita income and the very common eating out trend in these regions.

