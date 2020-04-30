At 42.72% CAGR, Global Indoor Location Market Size Poised to Touch USD 171 Billion by 2026

The global Indoor Location market estimated to reach USD 171 Billion by 2026 from USD 14.2 Billion in 2019 at a significant CAGR of 42.72% during the forcast period 2020-2026.The growth of the market on a global scale is driven by increasing adoption of connected devices and demand for indoor location technology to improve the lean automation and robotics processes.

Products and assets are also tracked with the help of Tags in the retail and manufacturing verticals. Adoption of the sensor and tag-based technology has considerably grown over the years, as the adoption of the technology is relatively easy. The awareness to have improved positioning technology for urban security segment and public safety are accelerating the demand for indoor location solutions. Professional services are crucial in indoor location market as it comprise solutions offered by the service providers to spread the awareness & growth of indoor location solutions and technology for attracting customers to stores and navigate.

The major market players in the Indoor Location market are Apple, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Geomoby, Google, Micello, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Senion, Stmicroelectronics, Zebra Technologies, HERE, Glopos Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Navizon Inc, AeroScout Industrial, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sensewhere, and Other Prominent Players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Based on Component, global Indoor Location Market is segmented into Technology, Software Tools and Services. The services segment is the fastest growing segment in the indoor location market. Services in the market play a crucial role in the efficient and effective performance of the network infrastructure. The Indoor Location software allows easy and efficient implementation of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) model that includes identification, preservation, collection, review,processing, production, and presentation of the significant data during legal cases leading to reduced costs, time, and manual intervention.

Based on Deployment Mode, global Indoor Location Market is bifurcated into Cloud, On-Premise. The adoption of cloud-based solutions on indoor location market is expected to grow, mainly due to their benefits such as easy trade data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and effective management. In addition advantages such as increased storage, scalability, flexibility, security, portability, and compliance contributing with lucrative growth rate. Especially, SMEs are adopting the cloud deployment type largely, due to its cost-effectiveness and advanced results.

Asia Pacific represented the largest share of the Global Indoor Location market and is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. SMEs are implementing digital technologies at a rapid speed, which is leading to huge data creation. The rising adoption would lead to the increasing demand for handling digital data efficiently so as to enable the faster availability of relevant data during legal cases. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based solutions by various vendors in APAC is expected to increase the demand for Indoor Location solutions. The region is rapidly growing owing to the increased adoption and growing applications of indoor positioning and navigation in aviation, healthcare, logistics sectors. The growing application of indoor location and navigation systems along with customers demand is driving the market growth in the region.

