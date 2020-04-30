At 16.2% CAGR, Global Industrial Hemp Market Size Poised to Touch USD 14.67 Billion by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Industrial Hemp Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As per our recent market report, the global industrial hemp market is projected to grow from USD 4.41 Billion in the year 2018 to USD 14.67 Billion by the end of the year 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global industrial hemp market is growing due to several driving forces. Expanding authorization in the development of industrial hemp and utilitarian properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil are anticipated to drive the development of the industrial hemp market. The industrial hemp market is driven by variables, for example, expanding sanctioning in the development of industrial hemp, practical properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil, and their expanded use in various nourishment applications, and an expanding number of ceaseless ailments.

Be that as it may, expanding useful utilization of the modern hemp item in papermaking, materials, biodegradable plastics, fuel, development, and wellbeing nourishment is relied upon to give various development openings in the inevitable years. An expanding request in application enterprises is the key main impetus for the global industrial hemp market development.

The major players in the global hemp market includes Hemp Poland (Poland), Dun Agro (Netherlands), Colorado Hemp Works (US), Canah International (Romania), South Hemp Tecno (Italy), Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada), and MH Medical Hemp (Germany), Hempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax BV (Netherlands), Konoplex Group (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), and BAFA (Germany). These key vendors have broad industry coverage along with strong functional & financial strength.

The global industrial hemp market is segmented on the basis of its application, type, source, and regional demand. Based on its application, the market is divided into Beverages, Food, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Textiles. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated into Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Seed, Hemp Fiber, and CBD Hemp Oil. Based on its source, the market is segmented into Organic and Conventional. Geographically, the global industrial hemp market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Asia Pacific represented the largest market share of the overall industry in 2018. This predominance is ascribed to the broad creation and utilization of hemp fiber in the material and paper industry. Moreover, because of the blasting business sector for beauty care products and individual consideration items in the Asia Pacific district and sanctioning of industrial hemp in nourishment enhancements is assessed to drive the market development.

