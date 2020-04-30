Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.66% from 2020-2026

Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.66% to reach USD 12 billion by 2026. The advent of big data analytics and cloud computing services and the rapid growth of mobile banking are key factors driving demand for fraud detection and prevention.

The cloud architecture helps companies to fulfill information protection compliance requirements for encryption, task isolation, and secure data access control. The development of new technology has produced sophisticated fraud techniques that help to detect fraud by using smarter approaches. Global concerns about the ever-increasing cases of insurance fraud, coupled with sophisticated organized crime, have signaled the need for all insurance companies to act consistently. Companies are expected to adopt these solutions in the near future to curb fraudulent claims coupled with the various strict regulations laid down by the Government. Such technologies are supposed to allow a company to detect higher speed and accuracy of fraudulent activities, thus improving consumer experience by making quick payouts.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/insurance-fraud-detection-market-bwc20026/report-sample

The major market players in the Insurance Fraud Detection market are FICO (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), SAS Institute (US), Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), Iovation (US), FRISS (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Simility (US), Kount (US), Software AG (Germany), BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (India), and Perceptiviti (India), PayPal Holdings, Inc., RELX PLC, TransUnion LLC, and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various strategies to expand their offerings in the market.

Fraud analytics is expected to constitute the largest market share. It involves a collection of analytical techniques that analyze the systems and databases of companies to identify vulnerabilities where fraud may occur. Such systems track and analyze data from multiple data sources, identify anomalies and suspicious & irregular activity across all channels, and provide real-time control mechanisms to prevent fraudulent practices. Hence, leading to the growth of the segment. Most vendors offer conventional fraud analytics models based on rules, while some prefer the approaches based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Fraud detection tools proactively detect fraud and also help to meet compliance requirements.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/insurance-fraud-detection-market-bwc20026

Global Insurance Fraud Detection market geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a major share in the market for detecting insurance fraud. The criminals look forward to taking advantage of the people across the country. Since most people in the region have health insurance, there is a variety of free medical care or supplemental consultation deals. The rise in threats and vulnerabilities and compliances from the government has made North America the most lucrative industry for various categories of vendors.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776