Global Plant Extracts Market 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 14.8%

BlueWeave Consulting review study of the Global Plant Extracts market anticipated to reach at US$ 57.82 billion with a significant CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing preference shift towards herbal phytomedicines over allopathic, among the key factor to drive the growth of the global plant extracts market in upcoming years. Changing lifestyle pattern, increasing stress and chronic diseases increasing the demand for regular food and supplement consumption associated with minimal side effects makes the market lucrative propel the demand for plant extracts in the upcoming years.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-plant-extracts-market-bwc19311/report-sample

Some of the major industry players are Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF), Sensient Technologies, Symrise AG, Döhler, Synthite Industries Private Ltd., PT. Indesso Aroma, PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta, Vidya Herbs Private Limited, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. and Other Prominent Players.

On the basis of type, the global plant extracts market is segmented into phytomedicines & herbal extracts, essential oils, spices, and flavors & fragrances. The rising industrial application associated with herbal extract and phytomedicines such as skincare, functional food, and cosmetics coupled with rising health benefits is the key factors anticipated to drive the demand of the phytomedicines segment in the global market in the forecast period of 2019-2025. Rising premium lifestyle changes, healthy eating trend, inclination toward herbal product propelling the demand of global plant extract market in the upcoming years.

On the basis of application, the global plant extracts market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements, food & beverages, cosmetics, and others. Increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives are the key factors for rising awareness associated with herbal medicines’ advantages over allopathic medicines and driving growth in the dietary supplement segment. Changing lifestyle patterns, increasing stress, and chronic diseases are increasing the demand for regular food and supplement consumption. The nutritional supplements provide a positive impact on the functioning of the target in addition to nutritional benefits, and all the advantages are anticipated to drive the demand in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

On the basis of the source, the global plant extracts market is segmented into fruits, flowers, and bulbs, leaves, rhizomes & roots, barks & stems, and others. Rising preference shift towards herbal medicine with rising OTC side effects is the key factor for the rising demand for herbs and leaves segment in the global plant extract market. In addition, other advantages such as antioxidant and antimicrobial properties making the herbs and leaves market lucrative and anticipated to drive the growth trend during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-plant-extracts-market-bwc19311/enquire-before-purchase

Amidst geography, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the plant extracts the market, due to rising demand of organic extracts for the formulation of product in various industries such as cosmetic, pharma, food, etc., rising concern related to OTC medication side effects, increasing awareness associated with antimicrobial efficacy of herbal extract. Followed by North America, Europe is expected to share major market share contributions with factors such as the enhancement rate of essential oil consumption, huge availability of aromatic medicinal plants coupled with the rising food and beverage industry. Emerging economies such as China, India creating a positive impact on the growth of plant extract market with a rising demand of Chinese plant extract, technological advancement coupled with rich medicinal plant heritage during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776