Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Size, Growth, Share and Analysis Reports and Forecast 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is estimated to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to increasing investments in automation across industry verticals as well as digitalization of production processes. Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is increased need for various industrial automation to leverage their profits and provide better quality products.

Furthermore, the growing use of Robotics and Automation Actuators in the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries for reduction of labor-cost and overcoming the lack of skilled labor will accelerate the growth of the Robotics and Automation Actuators market. Additionally, increasing investment in process automation across various industries will contribute to Robotics and Automation Actuators market growth during the forecast period. Also, the precise movements and accuracy in performing tasks, the increased awareness about the activities performed by the industrial robots, and applications of robots for improving output and quality and complex tasks performed are expected to boost the Robotics and Automation Actuators market in the upcoming year. In addition, the rapid adoption of robotics in food & beverages and electronics industry will influence the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market over the forecast period.

Companies such as Rockwell Automation, Moog, Curtiss Wright, ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Rotork, Auma, Flowserve, Emerson, Misumi Group, SKF, DVG Automation, Festo, Harmonic Drive, IAI, Nook Industries, Rotomation, Tolomatic, Venture Mfg, Cedrat Technologies, Kinitics Automation, Chuanyi Automation and SMC, are the key players in the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market..

On the basis of Actuation, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Electric, Pneumatic and Hydraulic. Electric segment dominates the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market owing to their higher efficiency and greater levels of control. Moreover, Electric Actuation can control speed and position. Market for Pneumatic will increase due to growing demand for small-sized robots.

On the basis of Type, the Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Rotary and Linear. Rotary segment dominates the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market on account of rising usage in wide range of industries like manufacturing, packaging machines, medical equipment, production machinery, transportation, aerospace, and defense. Linear segment will be influenced by its application in medical environment such as rehabilitation devices prosthesis and exoskeletons.

On the basis of Application, the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Process Automation and Robotics. By Application, Robotics segment will lead the market due to the growing demand of robotics in automotive and electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and food & beverages industries. Process automation segment market will triggered by its growing application in healthcare, customer support and financial services to handle high-volume, repeatable tasks that previously required humans to perform.

On the basis of End-user industry, the global Robotics and Automation Actuators market has been segmented into Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Construction and Healthcare. By End-User Industry, Automotive segment will lead the market due to the characteristics of actuators such as providing superior power, speed, precision, flexibility, efficiency and long life to automotive.

On the basis of region, the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Robotics and Automation Actuators market over the forecast period due to development of advanced and cost-effective robotics and automation actuators, and increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in different industrial verticals. North America will foster by growing adoption and increasing application usage of robotics and automation actuators in various industries like Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Construction and Healthcare.

