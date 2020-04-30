Global SCARA Robot Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.75% during the forecast period (2019-2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global SCARA Robot Market is expected to grow at an extraordinary growth at a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period 2019-2025. It was estimated that market registered a sale of 41.70 thousand units of SCARA robots in the year 2018.

SCARA robots remains one of the most sought after robots in almost every manufacturing unit. The market is growing owing to several factors like, consistent accuracy, efficiency despite harsh environments, articulate movements, reliable performance and ability to withstand collision. These factors have been highly capitalized by the major key players and through this, they have popularized the utilization of SCARA robots in all the industrial applications like pick and place, assembly and pillarization.

SCARA robots are being majorly used in various food and beverage industry for different purposes, such as food processing where the high output rates and their compact sizes act as key benefits. Also, they are also useful in quick picking and packing tasks such as bottle handling, tray loading, and others. The SCARA robot has supported the growth of the industry by multiplying revenue share and better (ROI) return on investment. The SCARA robots with a payload capacity of up to 5.00 kg are anticipated to hold the largest share of the global SCARA robot market in the year 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The major players in the global SCARA robot market includes prominent names like Epson Robots (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan), Yamaha Robotics (United States), ABB Group (Switzerland), etc.

The global SCARA robot market is segmented on the basis of type, axis type, application and end-users. Application segment includes transport, packaging, assembly, inspection and other applications. Type includes hardware (CPU board, power electronics, motors, brake unit and others), software (SSL, Mat Lab and others), services, testing, training and maintenance. Axis type segment is further divided as 3-axis SCARA robot, 4-axis SCARA robot, 5-axis SCARA robots, 6-axis SCARA robot and others. End-users include pharmaceutical, rubber and plastic electronics, food and beverage, automotive, industrial & manufacturing, nuclear and other.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the SCARA robot market in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increase in the labor costs and decline in labor pool in the region and increased focus of various governments for (R&D) research and development in industrial automation are the key factors driving the market growth of the global SCARA robots in the APAC region.

