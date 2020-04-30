Glufosinate Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Global Glufosinate Market

By Application (Non-Agricultural, Agricultural), By Form(Dry, Liquid), By Crop Type(Conventional Crops, Genetically Modified Crops), By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Glufosinate Market was valued at USD 1,257.18 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,755.37 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.11% from 2017 to 2025.

Glufosinate is a natural herbicide that is isolated from multiple species of Streptomyces fungi. It is used as a substitute of glyphosate to control wide range of weeds such as Pennsylvania smartweed, morning glories and others. Its usage as a crop helps in harvesting. Rise of concern towards wide usage of agrochemicals in various crops has boosted the growth of the Glufosinate market. This product is used as a substitute for glyphosate and paraquat.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High rise in herbicides demand in the agriculture industry.

1.2 Contribution of herbicides in securing a food bowl.

1.3 High rise in demand for Glufosinate as a substitute.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 No production in European market.

2.2 Harmful effects of Glufosinate.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Glufosinate Market is segmented on thebasis of Application, Form, Crop Type and Region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Non-Agricultural

1.2 Agricultural

1.2.1 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.2.2 Grains & Cereals

1.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables

1.2.4 Others

2. By Form:

2.1 Dry

2.2 Liquid

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Conventional Crops

3.2 Genetically Modified Crops

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

4.5 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The DOW Chemical Company

2. UPL

3. Nufarm Limited

4. Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd

5. Veyong (Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Ltd)

6. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

7. Syngenta AG

8. Bayer AG

9. Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Co.,Ltd.

10. Jiangsu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

