Growth of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market in North America – P&S Intelligence

The patient engagement solutions market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Canada, at a CAGR of 16.3%. This growth is led by the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases and government initiatives to spread awareness to alleviate chronic diseases. Moreover, the sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits have led to a rise in the number of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and other comorbid diseases that require clinical intervention and continuous monitoring. These lead to the adoption of various healthcare technologies, including patient engagement solutions, among healthcare providers, care givers, and patients.

Based on therapeutic area, the regional-level patient engagement solutions market has been categorized into chronic diseases, women health, mental health, fitness, and others. Throughout the forecast period, the chronic diseases category is expected to hold the largest market share and contribute 42.5% revenue in 2023. This can be attributed to the large pool of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases in North America.

The companies operating in the patient engagement solutions industry in North America are acquiring related businesses of other companies in order to expand their market. For instance, in October 2017, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (Allscripts) closed the acquisition of McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business, known as Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) business. The transaction was done to expand its solutions portfolio and client base in the U.S. hospitals and health systems. Allscripts purchased the EIS business for $185 million in cash, subjected to an adjustment for net working capital and net debt.

Some of the other key players in the patient engagement solutions industry in North America, include athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Lincor Inc.