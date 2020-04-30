Impact of Covid-19 and Global Analysis on Dimer Acid Market Outlook to 2027 – Arizona Chemicals, Aturex Group, BASF SE, Croda International

Dimer acids are extracted by dimerizing unsaturated fatty acids and are yellow viscous transparent in their appearance. These acids belongs to dicarboxylic acids and are considered as non-toxic in nature. Dimer acids are mainly used to produce polyamide resins and hot melt adhesives. The demand for dimer acid is rising due to its increasing application base in several end use industries such as adhesives, paints & coatings, and oilfield chemicals among others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The dimer acid market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rise in construction spending in developing economies. Moreover, increase in oilfield chemicals demand provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the dimer acid market. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the dimer acid market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall dimer acid market globally. This report on ‘dimer acid market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dimer Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global markettrend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thedimer acid market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, product, method, end-user industry and geography. The global dimer acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the marketstatus of the leadingdimer acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dimer acid market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the dimer acid market is segmented into nonreactive polyamide resins, reactive polyamide resins and oilfield chemicals. Based on product type, the market is segmented into standard, distilled and distilled & hydrogenated.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global dimer acid market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dimer acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the dimer acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates marketdynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dimer acid market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the dimer acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers fromdimer acid market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for dimer acid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the dimer acid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the dimer acid market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Arizona Chemicals

Aturex Group

BASF SE

Croda International

Florachem Corp

Harima Chemicals

Jaingsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co. Ltd

Novepha Co. Ltd

Shangdong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd

