Key End use Industries to Surge Sales of Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitors Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Ambulatory telemetry is a type of heart monitoring. It uses lightweight, portable equipment to record heart’s electrical activity during daily activities. Monitoring can last for a few days to several weeks. The goal of ambulatory telemetry is to discover if symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, or fainting are caused by a heart rhythm problem. An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) is unable to reveal the source of symptoms and a longer test may be needed. The telemetry monitoring device market includes wireless patient worn monitors. Telemetry monitors have traditionally been used for monitoring one or two parameters.

However, recent advancements have enabled these devices to monitor three or four parameters of the heart on an average. The patient worn monitors allow for continuous monitoring of ambulatory patients within the area of coverage. Signals from the patient worn device are transmitted to a central station where nurses can monitor patient’s vital signs. Wireless ambulatory telemetry is most commonly found in cardiac care areas, including stroke units, coronary care units, step and step down units.

Over the forecast period, the global wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market will continue to witness moderate growth driven by a prevalent interest to invest in patient-worn monitors across unmonitored, low-acuity hospital settings. Acute care areas where telemetry is seeing increased adoption include the recovery and general care floors, where continuous monitoring helps to reduce avoidable complications, as well as critical care settings, such as the cardiac care unit (CCU). On the other hand, new efforts to combat excess workload on hospital resources and alarm fatigue are expected to limit future growth of wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors through 2024. Wide expansion in the number of technologies that are used for patient ambulatory telemetry and wireless medical device instrument are booming in the healthcare industry globally which is anticipated to drive growth of the global wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market growth during forecast period.

The global wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market is segmented on the basis of application into Emergency department, ICU stepdown, Cardiac unit, Neuroscience unit and others. Hospitals have discovered that telemetry systems have broad applications, from the emergency department where incoming patients with suspected cardiac abnormalities can be monitored without necessarily tying up a monitored bed, to neuroscience units where ECG telemetry can be useful in caring for stroke patients.

Geographically, wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market is currently dominated by North America region in terms of value and volume owing to the presence of a large number of global players in the region. Moreover, technological advancements in the wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors is also expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market due to rising awareness among healthcare professionals about the need for wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors, & rising healthcare expenditures coupled with increasing focus of global players in the countries like India and China. The market will typically witness a higher growth rate in countries such as the Germany, Spain, U.K., Italy and France. The wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market in the Germany is developed and well-established, and is comparatively easy to enter, making the wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market in the country stronger than in any other European countries.

Major players operating in the global wireless ambulatory telemetry monitors market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Natus Medical, Welch Allyn, Omron Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nonin Medical, Boston Scientific to name a few.