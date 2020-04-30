Lecture Capture Systems Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

Market Overview:

The Global Lecture Capture Systems Market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 23.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Lecture capturing refers to the process of recording and archiving the content of a lecture, conference, or seminar. It consists of hardware and software components that work in synergy to record audio and visual components of the lecture. Lecture capturing enhances the learning experience for students, helps to learn from anywhere and anytime, well for distance learning programs. Advantages of lecture capturing include Ã¢â‚¬â€œ visual communication, better availability, increase compliance, increase engagement, and build instructor-student relationship.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Interaction between Hardware, Software and Educational Content Providers

1.2 Increasing Need of Distance Education

1.3 Growing trend for IT Infrastructure in Education

1.4 Training of Employees through E-learning

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with Streaming and Bandwidth

2.2 High Operational Cost

Market Segmentation:

The Global Lecture Capture Systems Market is segmented on the basis of end-user, component, deployment model, and region.

1. By End-User:

1.1 Corporate

1.2 Educational Institutes

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Software

2.1.2 Hardware

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Training Services

2.2.2 Professional Services

2.2.3 Integration and Maintenance Services

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cisco Systems Inc.

2. Echo360 Inc.

3. Vbrick

4. Kaltura Inc.

5. Mcgraw-Hills Education Inc.

6. Panopto

7. Techsmith Corporation

8. Crestron Electronics Inc.

9. Haivision

10. Yuja Corporation

11. Cattura Video

12. Sony Foundry Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Lecture Capture Systems Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

