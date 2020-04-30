Molecular Modelling Market Growing Demand with Global Outlook to 2027 – Genedata AG, Indigo Instruments, Physiomics Plc, Schrödinger, Simulation Plus

Molecular modelling is a technique that is used for the drug designing process, and it describes the generation or manipulation, three- dimensional structures of molecules, and physic-chemical properties. They are used to study the structures and behavior of molecules and are also used for computational biology and material science. Many different computerized techniques are used to analyze biological and molecular properties.

Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The molecular modelling market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies that are driving the market in the forecast period. However, the lack of trained and skilled professionals in the industry is restraining market growth. Moreover, an increase in investment by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on R&D is fuelling market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in molecular modelling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The molecular modelling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting molecular modelling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



The molecular modelling market is segmented on the basis of product, application, approach and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as Software and Services. On the basis of application the market is categorized as Drug Development, Drug Discovery and Others. On the basis of approach the market is categorized as Molecular Mechanics Approach and Quantum Chemistry Approach. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic Institutions and others.

