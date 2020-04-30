Optical Film Market is projected to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Optical Film Market projected to attain US$ 34.7 billion by 2025, with a significant CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025. Owing to the rising demand for mobile phones and television displays across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the global optical film market over the forecast period.

Optical films with high moisture resistance, heat resistance, and optical durability against the bending and curving of display devices are being developed, particularly for the flexible display market. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, government institutes, academic institutes, offices is influencing the demand for display devices, which in turn is propelling the demand for optical films.

Mounting investments in large infrastructure projects like smart cities, intelligent transportation systems are stimulating the growth of the optical film market. The growing usage in displays like LCD display, strict government policy in packaging, and the rise in environmental concerns are the driver of the optical film market. Growing consumer electronics market in the Asia Pacific, especially in India and China, is driving the global optical film market. Rising trend of digitization in developing markets, growing consumer demand for smart electronic wearable is driving the optical film market.

On the basis of film type, the global optical film market segmented into Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film, and ITO Film. Among them, Polarizing film holds the largest market share over the forecast period as it is extensively applicable in both LCD and OLED displays for numerous applications. Polarizer protection films are generally smooth in finish and also controls the light coming from the display. Polarizing films hold high durability, which is capable of maintaining performance and quality of film for an extended period. They often used in conjunction with prism and reflector films. The polarizing film is perfect for a range of microscopy, display, and imaging applications.

Based on the application, the optical film market is bifurcated into Television, Desktop Monitors & Laptops, Smartphones & Tablets, Signage/Large Format display, and Automotive Display. Television application accounts for the lion’s share of the global optical film market during the forecast period. Introduction of advanced optical films technology involves the development of new materials and processing skills to highlight optical properties of displays and optoelectronic devices like increasing brightness, widening viewing angles, and lower reflection. Smartphones & Tablets are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the overall optical film market.

Geographically, the optical film market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Owing to the economic expansion, rising per capita income, and urbanization across the region, particularly in India and China, is leading the demand for televisions, mobile phones, monitors, and other electronics. Countries in APAC like South Korea, China, and Japan have the presence of the largest optical film manufacturers, globally.

