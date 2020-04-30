Robot Operating System Market Size Worth USD 517 million By 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is projected to grow from USD 352 million in 2018 to USD 517 million by the year 2025, at a CAGR of over 11.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global robot operating system market is growing owing to various factors.

The rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots is one of the significant factors for the growth of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market. The wide-scale adoption rate of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing industrial automation, Research, and Development (R&D) funds for execution of the collaborative modular robots. Increasing demand for the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) based model also supported the upsurge of the market.

The emerging key players in the Robot Operating System (ROS) market include companies like Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Stanley Innovation (US), Husarion (Poland), and Rethink Robotics (Germany). They have received natural and inorganic systems, for example, new item dispatches, acquisitions, business developments, and associations, to extend their business reach and drive their business revenue development.

The type segment of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market is expected to boost during the forecast period. The market for collaborative and industrial robots is extending at a fast pace, and the ROS market is rapidly taking action accordingly. The development of robotic technology has changed how business organizations are handling their daily activities. The reception of modern industrial robots in the manufacturing business is because of their ability to perform risky and monotonous undertakings with predictable precision and accuracy.

The top nations adding to the development of the robot operating system market incorporate Japan, China, and South Korea. APAC is anticipated to have the most astounding development rate in the ROS market. The high reception pace of advanced innovations and mechanization, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a worthwhile market. The developing improvement in these nations is relied upon to give a few new changes to the ROS merchants in APAC. The rising maturing populace is driving the interest of robots in countries, for example, China and Japan. The expanded use of robots in assorted enterprises, including instruction and medicinal services, further supplements the development of the ROS market in the APAC region.

