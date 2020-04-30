You are here

Sales Revenue in the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market to Witness Growth at Robust CAGR 4.8% During 2022

[email protected] , , , , , , , ,

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics: Biosimilar Antibody Products to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is project to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2015 to 2022, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2022.

Next-generation antibody therapeutics refers to improved antibody therapeutics with enhanced efficiency, greater safety, and improved delivery. Advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies have led to the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies with reduced functional size, greater bifunctional properties, and low immunogenicity.

Report Highlights:

  • Shifting Industry dynamics
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
  • Key Competition landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance

Regions Covered In Report

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Excluding Japan
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3713

Some of the major players in the market:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc.
  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Biogen.
  • Bayer AG.
  • Xencor, Inc.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3713

Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics enhances existing properties of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Globally, the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing R & D activities are driving the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

However, stringent regulatory requirements and long approval time for new drug restrains the growth of the market. Similarly, high costs of next-generation antibody therapeutics is a major concern for the market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3713

North America is the largest market for next-generation antibody therapeutics. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region. The North America next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,104.4 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 3,691.8 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

On the basis of technology, biosimilar antibody products are the fastest growing segment. On the basis of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Related posts