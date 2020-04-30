Targeting Pods Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

What is Targeting Pods?

Targeting pods help in the identification of targets and guide the precision-guided munitions (PGM) that include laser-guided bombs to the targets. Many of the targeting pods are equipped with the same sensor that is used by a laser spot tracker for receiving the reflected rangefinder signal, in order to perform both tracking and ranging. Some of the pods may comprise a small radar set for navigation and targeting, specifically for the aircraft that don’t have a search radar.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Targeting Pods market globally. This report on ‘Targeting Pods market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The demand for targeting pods is widely driven by the increase in the procurement of military aircraft paired with the enhancements of existing aircraft globally. However, the rise in adoption of fifth-generation aircraft with embedded systems for targeting is hindering the targeting pods market growth.

1. Aselsan

2. LOCKHEED MARTIN

3. Thales Group

4. Raytheon Company

5. Northrop Grumman

6. L-3 Communications

7. Ultra Electronics

8. Israel Aerospace Industries

9. Moog

10. Flir Systems

