Thermal Insulation Material Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2020

With the rapid development of the construction industry all over the world, there is a steady demand for thermal insulation materials globally and this is a major factor boosting the growth of the global thermal insulation material market. In addition, various initiatives of the government all across the world in the field of energy conservation in buildings also aid the development of thermal insulation material market.

These are some of the findings of the latest in-depth report released by Persistence Market Research titled as ‘Thermal Insulation Material Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2020’. Also, in this report the complete study of market dynamics operating in the thermal insulation material market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends is carried out and presented lucidly.

As per the projections given in this report, the global thermal insulation material market was valued at US$ 46,917.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 53,286.8 Mn in 2020 end, displaying a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of assessment 2017-2020.

Global Thermal Insulation Material Market: Market Dynamics

Macroeconomic factors such as growing GDP, increasing income levels and rising purchasing power of consumers in emerging economies such as China and India have increased significantly in the last three to five years, due to which, consumer electronic products have gained traction. This has increased demand for raw materials such as thermal insulation used in refrigerators and air conditioners.

Moreover, the transportation medium for LNG/cryogenic gas requires thermal insulation materials for lining of pipelines and barrels to maintain the required temperature. Insulation materials generally used include polyurethane, polystyrene and other foams. These thermal insulation products are widely used for transportation of LNG in barrels and pipelines. This is expected to continue to drive demand for thermal insulation materials in the global thermal insulation material market.

The global thermal insulation material market is weak in terms of distribution channels and hence, it is difficult for manufacturers to reach target audiences easily or to effectively create awareness about products. As a result, growth of the thermal insulation material market is not expected to be robust over the forecast period despite growing concern about energy conservation.

Global Thermal Insulation Material Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global thermal insulation material market is segmented on the basis of material type, temperature range and region.

On the basis of material type , fibreglass is the largest segment in the global thermal insulation material market, and is likely to represent nearly 43% of the total market revenue by 2020 end. Fibreglass is expected to account for US$ 22,534.8 Mn in 2020, gaining some amount of market share as compared with year 2017.

Company Profiles