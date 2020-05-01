Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Skincare Devices Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors | P&S Intelligence

Looking good is considered important in today’s world, as it happens to boost many people’s confidence. The idea of beauty is almost as important as human civilization itself, with folklore being filled with appreciation of their protagonists’ physical charms. This is why people around the world are rapidly focusing on their skin and hair and visiting spas and dermatology centers for the same. With the advent of globalization, the trend of working on one’s appearance has picked up in the last 10–15 years.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/skin-care-devices-market/report-sample

Other common dermatological diseases include acne, psoriasis, eczema, and seborrheic dermatitis. With skincare devices undergoing technological advancements, the treatment of a lot of such issues has become easier. Advanced instruments are better able to improve the appearance of the skin, by effectively treating wrinkles, fine lines, sun spots, and cellulite. Among the advancements are energy-based devices, which utilize the light, laser, ultrasound, electromagnetic radiation, plasma, and cryolipolysis technologies, and are therefore non-invasive.

Currently, of all the main purposes these devices are used for — cellulite reduction, skin tightening and body contouring, hair removal, disease diagnosis and treatment, and skin rejuvenation — they are most commonly used for reducing cellulite, which causes the skin on the hips, thighs, buttocks, and abdomen to become lumpy and dimpled. In years to come, their use for skin tightening and body contouring is expected to rise the fastest, as with an increasing number of people going for liposuction, the requirement for treating loose skin will also rise.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=skin-care-devices-market

In the coming years, the skincare devices market would grow the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is currently witnessing a sharp increase in its geriatric population. The United Nation says that compared to 11.4% in 2011, people in the 65-and-above age group would make up 20% of APAC’s population in 2050. Such people not only face issues such as cellulite, wrinkles, obesity, and loose skin, but they are also at a higher risk for cancer. Additionally, with the rising social media and TV influence, people here have become more conscious of their appearance, than before, which is why they are visiting dermatological clinics and spas to improve their aesthetics.

Thus, with the increasing appearance consciousness and incidence of dermatological diseases, the demand for skincare devices is surging.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook