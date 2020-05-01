Commercial Drone Market 2020-2026 | Global Industry outlook, research, trends, parameters and forecast to 2026

The Global Market for Commercial Drone is predicted to grow at a 23.6% CAGR during 2020-2026 period owing to the rising implementation of machine learning algorithms and AI to enhance the capabilities of autonomous drones. The fixed-wing drones segment expected to boost market growth at a significant rate. Fixed-wing drones are preferred in activities such as topographical surveys, aerial mapping, and terrain modeling in larger areas due to their long-term flying ability at high altitudes. Followed by fixed-wing drones, the hybrid drones segment expected to contribute substantially to the global market over the forecast period based on the fact that they can provide increased range, power, and payload size compared to their battery-powered counterparts.

Due to the increasing demand for improved information to enable better and more practical insights into results, machine learning and AI are integrated in the commercial drones . One factor driving their demand in commercial industries is the ability of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to execute hazardous activities with higher precision and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional methods, including inspecting utility pipelines.

The major market players in the Commercial Drone are focusing on explaining their portfolio of services in the global market. Such as The Boeing Company, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Strat Aero, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman, Prox Dynamics AS, Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. and other prominent players.

The commercial drone market segmented into Fixed Wing Drones, Nano Drones, Rotary Bade Drones and Hybrid Drones based on size. Amid the class of fixed-wing drones, market growth with a significant growth rate expected. Fixed-wing drones usually preferred activities such as topographical surveys, aerial mapping, and terrain modeling in more substantial areas because of their long-term flying ability at high altitudes. Followed by fixed-wing drones, over the forecast period, the hybrid drones segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global market as they can provide increased range, power, and payload size relative to their battery-powered counterparts.

Market segmented in Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology, as well as others based on commercial drone applications. During various phases of disaster management, commercial drones prove to be quite beneficial as they support search and recuse teams to find disaster-affected areas and assist during disaster response. The increasing use of drones in the real estate and construction industry has resulted in a significant transformation of the industry’s traditional business processes. Increasing demand for the production of advanced farming techniques is expected to drive the agricultural sector’s market for commercial drones throughout the forecast period.

North America expected to be the largest market share in revenue in 2019 and anticipated to witness market growth in the forecast period as a result of favorable government programs to promote drone technology coupled with increased competition for drone-acquired data from businesses. In the forecast period, Asia Pacific anticipated contributing to the global market. Emerging economies like China and Japan are rapidly adopting automation and advanced technology across a wide range of industries to combat rising labor costs. Companies operating on the regional market are exploring new ways of changing their traditional business operations by taking advantage of drones ‘ benefits.

