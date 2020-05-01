Future Analysis and Scope of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable Market 2027 Demand, Trend & Analysis by Top Players Prysmian Group, ZTT International, Fujikura Cable Corporation

OPGW is primarily used by the electric utility industry, placed in the secure topmost position of the transmission line where it shields the all-important conductors from lightning while providing a telecommunications path for internal as well as third party communications. Optical Ground Wire is a dual functioning cable. This cable contains a tubular structure having one or more optical fiber and surrounded by layers of aluminum and steel wires. This layer of aluminum and steel wires serves to connect the tower to the ground.

High demands for efficient electricity and high-speed internets are anticipated to drive the demands for OPGW Cable (FIB) in recent years. Design complexities associated with the OPGW Cable equipment is expected to hinder the growth of OPGW Cable market in recent times. Encouraging R&D investments for strengthening infrastructures are providing huge opportunities for the OPGW Cable market players during the forecast period.

The “Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable Market:

Prysmian Group, ZTT International, Fujikura Cable Corporation, Winfoc, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Also, Elsewedy Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., LS Cable & System, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Bancor are few other important players in the OPGW Cable market.

The Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

