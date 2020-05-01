Global AI in Agriculture Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 21.6% Over the Forecast Period, 2020-2026 – BlueWeaveConsulting.com

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global AI in Agriculture market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 3013 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 21.6%. This can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for agricultural production, increased adoption of advanced technologies and smart sensors, rapid demand for drones in farms, and increased need for monitoring of livestock.

Using AI in agriculture provides various focal points, such as maximizing product yields using machine learning and Image recognition methods. For example, the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) partnered with Microsoft to develop an AI-based sowing app that sends sowing alerts to ranchers indicating the following date. Earlier technological innovations and the modernization of GPS make ranchers and agricultural specialist cooperatives expect that further changes would increase profitability. For example, in addition to the present non-military benefits offered by GPS, nations are preparing to upgrade a second and a third signal on GPS satellites. This execution of new flags will improve the quality and, in addition, the ability of farming activities, and in the coming years will increase the overall productivity.

Artificial intelligence in Agriculture market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide artificial intelligence in Agriculture industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of artificial intelligence in Agriculture market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, A.A.A. Taranis Visual Ltd, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, Ag Leader Technology, Trimble Inc., Google LLC, Gamaya SA, Granular Inc., PrecisionHawk, SAP and Other Prominent Players.

The market is categorized according to technology into machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics. The machine learning group is expected to continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period, amongst these. Machine learning plays an important role in AI in the agricultural market with a combination of agronomic sciences and data technologies that are increasingly being adopted by farmers and farmers across the globe.

The market is segmented, based on application, into agricultural robots, precision farming, drone analytics, livestock monitoring, and others, including smart greenhouse management, soil management, and fishery management. The segment of precision farming is expected to account for a substantial market share during the forecast period. It helps farmers minimize costs and effectively optimize resources.

Followed by North America, high growth rates in Asia Pacific are expected in the coming years due to growing demand from developing nations such as India and China. In addition, increasing adoption of mechanical technology and IoT gadgets in agriculture is also evaluated in order to drive the AI in the agricultural industry. In addition, Europe is leading in the agricultural sector with a lucrative pace in global AI. Farmers are managing nearly half of the European land area, making agriculture a dominant sector in Europe. The trend in monitoring and reporting tools for indoor and outdoor farms, and providing a visualization of the entire farmer’s production using computer vision and artificial intelligence, is increasing the agricultural AI market. Row cultivation is performed by AI in various European countries, where the robot uses 20x less herbicide due to its high accuracy in row crop weeding.

