What is driving the Global AI in Food & Beverage Market Industry Growth & Opportunity ?

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global AI in food & beverages Market expected to reach US$ 12.58 billion in 2026 with a lucrative CAGR of 42.5%. Key factors driving growth are the growing need to reduce the cost of food & beverage, raising the value of big data in food & beverage, increasing adoption of precision medicine and increasing the cost of hardware.

Increasing applicability of AI-based medical care technologies and increasing venture capital funding can also be attributed to the surge in demand for this technology. CarePrevist, Inc., for example. Uses AI technology to track changes in behavioral patterns and activity for early prediction of health problems. Increasing number of cross-industry collaborations are expected to improve the adoption of AI by the food & beverage sector which is also responsible for its lucrative rate of growth. In September 2018 GNS food & beverage entered into a cross-industry agreement with Alliance and Amgen to perform clinical oncology studies. The goal of the collaboration was to use data from clinical trials and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify factors that enhance treatment responses in patients with colorectal metastatic cancer (CRC).

Artificial intelligence in Food & Beverage market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide artificial intelligence in Food & Beverage industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of artificial intelligence in Food & Beverage market are Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec GmbH, Martec of Whitell Ltd, Sight Machine Inc. and Other Prominent Players

Artificial intelligence is used in understanding consumer behavior which is expected to result in more accurate and reliable predictions. In addition, it allows companies and advertisers to engage in deeper experiences, connect with customers on a personal level, and improve their overall experience related to the brand. Therefore, people are increasingly adopting chatbots to work effectively on the offline mode. More than 50 per cent of consumers are willing to spend more on companies offering better customer service, according to an American Express Survey. That opens up opportunities for artificial intelligence. These opportunities in the food and beverage industry are likely to trigger the development of global artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence also helps deduce, track and evaluate consumer feelings and actions across different social media platforms.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global artificial intelligence in food and beverages market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is estimated to occupy the highest market share, owing to the general preference and enthusiasm shown by the general population in the region towards adopting AI in food and beverages. Agriculture and its allied industries that include food and beverages have created about 21.6 billion jobs that covers nearly 11% of the employment in the United States of America. The market in Asia Pacific region especially in countries such as China and India is anticipated to grow at a high rate, owing to AI in Food and Beverages Industry being embraced by market players in the region at a faster rate.

