Global Light Sensor Market Development and Forecast by 2020-2026

The global Light Sensor Market register market size of USD 1.30 Billion in 2019 and anticpated to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The major factors boosting the demand for these sensors is increasing consumption of consumer electronics and the trend concerning renewable energy. The miniaturization of these sensors will further increase their demand.

Increasing implementation in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, building automation, etc., the growing adoption of smart homes and rising implementation of light sensors in smartphones and laptops are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Escalating demand for light sensors in different applications such as automotive, smart building and homes, and outdoor lighting applications is fueling to the growth of the global light sensor market. Increasing implementation of light sensors in electronic consumer products such as smartphones, tablets, digital displays, and televisions and continuing technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry are contributing factors boosting the market growth. Light sensors also assist in reducing power consumption and are cost-efficient. Increasing awareness for preferring smart lighting solutions among people is further driving the growth in the global light sensor market.

The Light Sensor market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide Light Sensor industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of Light Sensor market are Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, 3DHISTECH, Koninklijke Philips, Roche, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Huron Light Sensor, Visiopharm, Corista, Indica Labs, Objective Pathology Services, Olympus Corporation, Mikroscan Technologies, Digipath, Inc., TRIBVN Healthcare, Definiens, Danaher, Nikon Corporation, and other prominent players.

Application segment is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Home Automation, Healthcare, Entertainment, Security. Consumer electronics is projected to account for a large share of the light sensors market. The implementation of light sensor functions in tablets and mobile devices is driving the light sensors market for the consumer electronics sector. The rising demand from OEMs to implement light sensor functions such as proximity detection, ambient light sensing, RGB color sensing, and gesture recognition in tablets and mobile devices has supported the growth of this market.

Based on regional analysis, the global light sensor market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for Light Sensor. This can be accredited to the growing demand for consumer electronic products in the region, mainly in India, China, and South Korea. Due to increasing disposable income and rising internet penetration, the demand for consumer electronics is growing in the region, thus driving the adoption of lights sensors.

