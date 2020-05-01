Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Report | By Type, Share, Size and Growth | CAGR of 12.5%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Next-Generation Firewall market is estimated to reach USD 7.01 Billion in 2026 at a significant CAGR of 12.5% due to the growing demand for enterprise security globally.

Adoption of upgraded technologies such as cloud-based services among the small, medium, and large enterprises are growing, and shift to personal cloud for personal data storage requires protection from hacking and threats. Advantages of next-generation firewalls include single console access, multi-layered protection, simplified infrastructure, optimal use of network speed, antivirus, ransomware and spam protection & endpoint security, and capability to implement role-based access. Increase in sophisticated cyberattacks, development in IoT-based complex threat landscape, and enforcement of stringent government regulations for data safety & security fuel the growth of the global next-generation firewall market.

The major market players in the Next Generation Firewall market are Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks, Dell Technologies, Sonicwall Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fortinet Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Hillstone Networks, Kaspersky Lab, Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam), Untangle Inc., GajShield Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Zscaler Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on Organization Size, the Next Generation Firewall market segmented into (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises. The large Enterprise segment is estimated to dominate the Next-generation firewall market during the forecast period of 2026 due to the significant adoption of advanced security solutions among large-sized organizations. Also, digital security has become a complex process in large-sized organizations to secure and manage voluminous data, which is boosting the adoption of next-generation firewall solutions.

Based on Vertical, the Next Generation Firewall market segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Retail; IT and Telecom; Government and Public Utilities; Healthcare; Energy and Utilities; Education; Others (Travel, Transport, Manufacturing, etc. Due to the increase in digital identities in all sizes of organizations and the growing trend of BYOD and IoT results in immense growth in advanced cyberattacks. Also, an increasing number of financial institutions around the globe is a key factor that is propelling the market during the forecast period from 2020-2026.

Based on the region, the Next-Generation Firewall market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the next generation firewall market owing to the developed economies of Canada and the US, there is a heavy focus on the innovations obtained from R&D and security technologies. The large number of industry players such as Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., increasing deployment of cloud computing solutions, and government initiatives for public data safety.

