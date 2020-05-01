Global Smart Factory Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Smart Factory market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Smart Factory Market has reached USD 152.4 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach a valuation of USD 291.4 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of above 9.90 % during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Due to the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies in various industries, including automotive, mining, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, smart factories have gained tremendous traction in the past couple of years. Increasing use of high-tech tools and high-tech machinery depicts a beautiful mix of production and technological developments. A highly connected and digitized production facility that depends on intelligent manufacturing is known as a smart factory. It also has a cyber-physical system that has built-in programming codes that provide automation solutions. It also helps to provide fast use of data models. The use of these factories increases production and efficiency to reduce operating costs. The industrial change toward the cyber world is another important factor driving the growth of the global smart factory market.

Market players operating in the Smart Factory market are Siemens, General Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric, Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Robert Bosch, Stratasys, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, HP, SAP, Omron, Dassault SysteMES, Qualcomm, Other Prominent Players.

Based on the Industry Vertical, the Smart Factory market is segmented into Electronics and Semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, and Others. The automotive sector is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. A smart factory plays an essential role in the production and development of the automobile sector.

Vehicle manufacturers welcome innovations in assembly-line methods to enhance quality and increase factory productivity. Also, the adoption of smart factory related technologies and components in the process industry is expected to be the highest in the oil & gas industry due to the increasing need for safety and reliability at oil and gas plants. Oil and gas companies are always eyeing for new ways to meet the rising demand for energy, reduce operating costs, and improve overall plant efficiency.

By geography, the Global Smart Factory Market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to dominate the region owing to rising adoption in the automotive sector. Since intelligent manufacturing & supply chain technologies are applied across different industries. The U.S. experienced a high demand for technically advanced production systems, which minimizes employee participation and saved huge labor costs. North America’s industrial sector is witnessing the faster adoption of automated & robotic systems to perform various operational tasks at the manufacturing facilities to increase productivity. Automotive manufacturing firms like BMW, Audi, etc. are investing huge amounts in factory automation operations to reduce production cycles and save costs.

APAC market is also expected to grow due to technological advancement, and increasing acceptance of automation technologies in various industries such as Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Omron (Japan), Yokogawa (Japan), and Fanuc (Japan) are leading players in the market. Through applying automation technology in manufacturing, China has been focusing on a creative industrial activity.

