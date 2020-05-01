Global Smart Learning Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.53% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global market of smart learning has reached USD 23.22 billion in 2019 and estimated to reach worth USD 80.89 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow with CAGR of 19.53% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The key factors which drive the growth of the smart learning market include the adoption of eLearning solutions, the proliferation of connected devices in the education sector and the growing use of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smart learning.

Smart learning solutions focus on the application of mobile tools and the mobility of learners. The rising demand for solutions are creating digital education for students, working professionals are increasing the value of smart education and learning solutions. An increasing demand for interactive learning; improving the connectivity of handheld communication devices are driving the global smart learning market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth in several virtual schools and the emergence of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is anticipated to fuel the global smart learning market. It is expected that creative approaches such as gamification, massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), micro-learning, and adaptive learning that improve the overall learning process would boost the smart learning industry over the forecast period across the globe. In developing economies, the inability to embrace technology and lack of awareness of smart learning is expected to present a challenge to the development of the global smart learning industry. Furthermore, insufficient support from the consumer segment is projected to hinder the growth of the global smart learning and education sector.

The major market players in the smart learning market are Blackboard, IBM, Samsung, Alphabet, Adobe, Cisco, Saba Software, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Smart Technologies, Cornerstone OnDemand, BenQ, Huawei, CrossKnowledge, D2L, McGraw-Hill, Ellucian, Pearson, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on the learning types, the asynchronous learning segment is projected to lead the smart learning market during the forecast period. Asynchronous learning can be done online and offline. This requires the coursework to be distributed via the internet, email, or message boards posted in online forums. In this sort of tendency, learners cannot cast their doubts in real-time. Asynchronous learning means that learners cannot seek immediate feedback from their fellow students or tutors. The learners can be self-paced, which in the synchronous form of learning. Asynchronous learning provides benefits, such as message boards, discussion groups, and self-run classes. Message boards help students either present their questions and doubts on a central board/forum or comment on the answers.

Organizations and institutions in the business domain, apart from the education sector, have been classified as enterprises in the report. Enterprise users include organizations that cater to different verticals, such as retail, government, education, and insurance and banking & financial services (BFSI). Corporate users incorporate the learning technologies as a method for training and assessing workers to give different guidance and suggestions. Real-time mass notification systems help corporate management implement quicker communication about new policies and other directives with its employees. This classification is further categorized into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises depending on the organization’s number of employees.

Geographically, the global smart learning market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. Asia-Pacific has the largest share and expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2026 as Asia-Pacific has the largest consumer and exporter of education service. North America plays a huge role in the development of technology, which helps in the adoption of new smart learning solutions across the major end-user segments. An increase in the number of mobile learning applications has been witnessed in the region. The North American Education Technology (EdTech) industry is growing significantly with abundant investments. This market has brought in many programs designed to help with elementary math and English skills. Various students and educators in the region are adopting mobile apps that enable them to access information at any time and any place.

