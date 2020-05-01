Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to Reach at 9.5% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach USD 214.4 million by 2026 from USD 113.7 Million in 2019. Increasing presence and deployment of virtual mobile networks across a number of end-use sectors; this trend is expected to drive market growth. The market for virtual mobile infrastructures is a rapidly growing market and is mainly driven by a rising smartphone adoption industry.

The virtual mobile infrastructure allows enterprises to host their mobile apps on servers and provide custom remote access to any device. Implementing high density portable virtual facilities allows for a reduction in hardware and operating expenses. In addition, several organizations are emphasizing the development of a single application by all types of mobile devices. The virtual mobile network allows companies that are willing to move the market to benefit from it. Increasing demand for protection, monitoring and controlling access to mobile apps and cost-efficiency in mobile application development among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises is driving demand for virtual mobile infrastructures. High growth rates ascribed to smartphone adoption with the reduction in hardware and operating costs using virtual mobile infrastructure technology, act as a market driver. Virtual mobile infrastructure provides functionalities such as application network use, app filtering and compliance reporting tools that enhance its growth in the market.

The major market players in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market are Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Genymobile, Space-O Technologies, JFG Inc., Forcepoint, Workspot, Remotium, Atlantis Computing, Inc., and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various strategies to expand their offerings in the market.

Based on deployment type, global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is bifurcated into Cloud-based, and On-Premise. The cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the advantages of deploying cloud-based VMI platforms including flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency and low IT-related costs.

Based on vertical segments, the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market is segregated into Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government, BFSI, and Others. Healthcare is one of the lucrative VMI-domain segments. Technological developments in healthcare segments have transformed healthcare operations from physical to digital. The healthcare division operates on essential and time-based operating arrangements that require real-time data and guidance that have made possible both device and network connectivity. VMI is one of those solutions that has benefited this segment on a large scale, due to higher telemedicine trend adoption. Millions of smartphone users have mobile health applications.

On the basis of geography global VMI market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. North America has a high number of unique mobile subscribers and offers significant growth prospects for VMI vendors.

