At 72.3% CAGR, India Digital Transformation Market Size Poised to Touch USD 1764 Billion by 2026

India Digital Transformation Market has reached USD 42.56 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 1764 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 72.3% during the forecast period 2020-2026. India has elevated its profile among technologically advanced countries, not just in the sheer size of its market and its potential, as stressed by the number of subscribers to digital services, but also the pace of its digitization over the last few years.

By various measures of digital adoption, India is already among the global leaders. Its Aadhaar programme, which can digitally verify the identities of 1.2 billion people, is the world’s largest biometric identification system. India also has the second-largest mobile subscription base, with nearly 1.2 billion subscribers, and the second-largest internet subscription base, with 560 million subscribers.

India Digital Transformation market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide the Digital Transformation industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of Digital Transformation market are Wipro Limited, Sasken Technologies Ltd., Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Inc., Datamatics Global Services Limited, Mindtree Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Clarion Technologies, Accenture PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., and other prominent players.

Based on vertical, India’s digital transformation market is categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, telecom & IT. BFSI is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories. This is accredited to the growing inclination of organizations toward digital operating models as well as customer satisfaction. Banks are focusing on making processes more customer-centric and developing a new user interface. BFSI sector further needs to increase its digital transformation and reconfigure each channel to cater to customer needs. Rising customer interactions, productivity along with the need to improve digital service offerings and transform into active digital organizations are the key factors expected to offer growth to the BFSI digital transformation market in the country over the forecast period.

Based on the region, the India digital transformation market is segmented into Northern India, Southern India, Eastern India and Western India. South India is the fastest-growing digital transformation market in the country. South India region accounts for significant IT hub penetration in the country, with leading cities such as Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and Chennai. Also, the region has been successfully implementing various industrial and technological initiatives, due to a rapidly growing economy and pacific industrial relations with conglomerates.

