Indian Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size to Triple by 2025: P&S Intelligence

More than 90% of the people in India have a wealth of less than $10,000, as per an article published in LiveMint, while another article published by the agency says that almost 45% of the total wealth of the country is owned by merely 20% of its people. While most of the people who fall in the low-income group live in villages, their numbers in urban areas can’t be ignored either. In fact, the urban population in the country has steadily increased, from around 27.667% of the total to 34.03% between 2000 and 2018, as per the World Bank.

With rapid urbanization, the demand for transportation, especially for smaller distances, has rapidly surged. With a large chunk of the urban population not being able to purchase vehicles, it depends heavily on cheaper modes of commute. This is one of the major reasons the Indian two-wheeler sharing market size is predicted to increase to $94.0 million by 2025, from $31.1 million in 2019, witnessing a 20.2% CAGR during 2020–2025 (forecast period). While most people even in cities can’t afford personal vehicles, those who can are also adopting the sharing model, for the convenience it offers.

Currently, two-wheelers are shared the most by people in the southern part of the country, as several of the companies offering these services are based in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. In the coming years, the eastern part of the country is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Indian two-wheeler sharing market, as service providers are now moving out of their home grounds to explore the untapped market in the eastern cities and larger towns.

