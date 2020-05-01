Sodium cocoylisethionate Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | BASF SE , Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., EWG’s Skin Deep, Innospec Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Global Sodium CocoylIsethionate market is accounted for $121.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $221.35 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Rising consumer preference for SCI with less skin irritancy and Key players are performing wide-ranging R&D in order to develop novel mild anionic surfactant systems are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, formulating high performance, cost-effective, sulfate-free products are hindering the market growth.

Sodium Isethionate is the cosmetic ingredient name for the sodium salt of 2-hydroxyethanesulfonic acid. These chemicals have the classical structural components of surfactants, with a hydrophobic alkyl tail and a hydrophilic sulfonate anion at the opposite end. Sodium CocoylIsethionate functions primarily as a surfactant-cleansing agent and the majority of the uses reported are in coloring and non-coloring hair products.

Based on applications, skin care segment commanded significant market share during the forecast period due to its high mild nature. Sodium CocoylIsethionate cleans the skin and hair by helping water to mix with oil and dirt so that they can be rinsed away. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the steady growth due to rising demand in the personal care industry and increased demand for premium products.

Some of the key players in the Sodium CocoylIsethionate market include BASF SE , Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., EWG’s Skin Deep, Innospec Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., HuanggangYongan Pharmaceutical, JEEN International Corporation, TAWIWAN NJC CORPORATION, Chemistry Connection, L’Oreal, Earth Science Beauty, Clariant International Ltd. , Unilever and KIYU New Material Co., Ltd.

Types Covered:

– Powder

– Granule

– Needle

Channels Covered:

– Distributor

– Direct Sales

Applications Covered:

– Skin Care

– Oral Care

– Baby Products

– Hair Care

– Eye Makeup Remover

– Syndet Bars

