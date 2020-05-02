Digital Signage Market is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Digital Signage Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global digital signage market is projected to grow from the valuation of USD 20.7 billion in the year 2019 to USD 29.5 billion by the end of the year 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to various factors. Most of the business owners haven’t yet installed the digital signage technology in their business thinking that this type of digitalized banner might not suit outdoors but there’s nothing to worry about as one can easily rely upon the engineering features of this digital signage displays. This type of displays is made of durable tempered glass also known as standard glass and can withstand the extreme weather conditions. Also, with the durable LED components one can blindly rely on this technology.

Due to its high manufacturing features, these digital banners remain unaffected by environmental conditions. The outdoor digital signage displays that have allowed the business owners to display their products and services to the world. The outdoor digital signage displays are now extremely important for a particular business. Through this type of technology, one can go for promoting their products and services, reinforce branding and can also go for promoting their brand on roadside digital billboards.

Scala (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Deepsky Corporation (Hong Kong), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Exceptional 3D (US), Daktronics (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Intuiface (France), and BenQ (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corp. (Japan), among others are some of the major market players in the Global Digital Signage Market.

Hardware offering as of now represents the biggest portion of digital signage market, and this pattern is relied upon to keep during the gauge time frame. This development is driven by developing digital signage reception in business verticals, expanding retail space, and developing infrastructural improvements in rising economies. By actualizing digital signage shows inside stores, retailers can convey focused on messages to clients continuously, oversee lines, synchronize video dividers, drive brand mindfulness, urge purchasers to return, and in this way expanding deals. Also, fresher advances, for example, fine-pixel LED and OLED are relied upon to drive the development of the global digital signage market for Hardware offering during the estimated time frame.

The digital signage market in the APAC region is projected to witness the maximum growth rate in the market. The rising developments in the field of public infrastructure, retail, transportation, and corporate are anticipated to create a major demand for the digital signage products. Also, owing to factors like lower labor cost in the APAC region, the growing cost of digital signage system implementation is significantly low in the APAC region. Thus, APAC is mainly considered as one of the major markets for the digital signage growth. This also offers an opportunity for various companies to grow and establish their business in the APAC region. Even, the consistent increase in the manufacturing facility investments by different industry giants like LG Electronics (South Korea), and Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and others is augmenting the digital signage market and its growth in the Asia Pacific region.

