Mobile Virtualization Market , Future Scope, Demands and Projected market Growth till 2023 , Influence of COVID-19

Global Mobile Virtualization Market, Technology (Hypervisor, Mobile Device Management, Application Container), Industry (IT, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Banking & Insurance, Media & Entertainment), Application (Enterprise, Consumer) – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Mobile Virtualization Market

Mobile virtualization is the virtual connection of mobile phones or other devices connected wirelessly. This enables the mobile device to run multiple operating system or virtual machines on a mobile device or other connected device. Mobile virtualization uses a hypervisor that is used to create a secure separation between the hardware and the software that runs on top of it. The basic technology of virtualization is used in most of the applications of data servers and personal computers. The factors that tend to contribute to the growth of mobile virtualization market is advancement in machine to machine technology.

Additionally, the growing use of smartphones and other technology enabled devices are generating greater demand for mobile virtualization. Another major factor contributing to the growth of mobile virtualization market is the growing adoption of smartphone and related application such as social media, financing, entertainment, games, all running under a single platform. Mobile virtualization has seen most of its applications in enterprises. Many of the enterprises are starting with the concept of bring your own device (BYOD) where the user can work on the enterprise applications and personal applications under a single platform.

Segmentation

The global mobile virtualization market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry, application and region.On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hypervisor, mobile device management and application container. Among these technologies, the hypervisor technology has the largest market share and is expected to grow at fast pace.On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into IT, telecom, retail, healthcare, banking & insurance, media & entertainment and many other. Out of these, the media & entertainment and retail segment is holding the largest market share, as these sector include most of the consumer electronics segment. However, healthcare and life sciences sector is expected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into enterprise and consumer. Out of these, the consumer sector is holding the largest market share and is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The enterprise sector, however, is expected to show a decent growth.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Out of these regions, North America is holding the largest market share. This is majorly due to the higher concentration of mobile virtualization vendors present in this geography. Also, the increasing number of smartphone penetration is adding to the growth of mobile virtualization market. Many organizations in North America including the consumer electronics have adopted the mobile virtualization technology in order to save on cost, increase business flexibility, and improve service levels. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific includes the countries such as China, Australia, South Korea and many others are already working with mobile service providers to reduce security vulnerabilities in the mobile network through mobile virtualization. Additionally, Asia Pacific is the hub of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, which makes up to low cost of hardware and increase in network visibility.

Key Players

Global mobile virtualization market holds many prominent key players; IBM Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.), Harman International Industries, Inc (U.S.), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), AT&T Inc (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc (U.S.) among others.

Global Mobile Virtualization Market, 2017-2023 USD Billion

Intended Audience

Mobile Virtualization services providers

Network management solution providers

WAN optimization services providers

Data Analytics vendors

Cloud Service providers

Project accounting solution providers

Value-added resellers

Research firms

