Asia Pacific District Heating Market Stance 2020-2028 By Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Manufacturers
Countries such as China and India in the Asia Pacific region were among the largest consumers of electricity as of 2017, with China holding the highest share of 46.7% of total global electricity consumption among the non-OECD countries.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Asia Pacific District Heating Market, 2019-2027’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The Asia Pacific District Heating Market is driven by a steady phase of economic growth over the past decade and increasing levels of urbanization prevailing in the region. Various efforts are being taken by various governments to bring energy security for their nations, with increasing focus towards energy that is sustainable. The long pending demands for energy that is affordable, especially among the South East Asian nations have taken the centre stage. The focus is now on developing alternative environment friendly energy solutions that can ensure sustainable growth and development in the region. About 40 percent of the installed capacity is anticipated to arise from renewable sources of energy according to International Energy Agency (IEA). The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have predicted that the energy needs are anticipated to rise by up to 80 percent, with the economy of the nations in Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) predicted to triple, accompanied by an additional 25 percent growth in the population, which is predicted to touch about 760 million.
With natural resources such as coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear being used considerably in the region, several nations in the region have started adopting renewable energy sources that are environment friendly and sustainable which can help lower costs for users, as these can be repetitively used by the population in the region. Coal has been in maximum use in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region has witnessed a growth in primary energy consumption from 5748 million tonnes oil equivalent in the year 2017 to 5985.8 million tonnes by end of 2018. China and India are among the top ten coal producers in the region. Moreover, the renewable energy capacity in the region is the largest globally. Hydropower is among the most commonly used renewable sources of energy and holds the largest share in the region. The highest share in global electricity consumption was held by China that occupied 46.7% of total global electricity consumption among the non-OECD countries. The shift towards adopting alternative renewable energy sources such as hydropower and District Heating to meet the shortage of power and energy needs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the Asia Pacific District Heating market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
