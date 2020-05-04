Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Global Industry outlook, research, trends, parameters and forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Modernization and globalization are leading to the adoption of the latest technology across sectors and enhancing the growth of the market. The flexible route mapping, easy implementation, high accuracy, and easy scalability are some of significant factors leads to the rising demand of AGV in global market. Industrial automation helps reduce inventory damages and improve material handling in production facilities, fueling the demand in the global AGV market.

Automated guided vehicles come with various navigation technologies such as laser guidance, magnetic guidance, vision guidance, and natural guidance which improve the maneuverability of these vehicles globally. Their usage simplifies work processes and reduces the burden of repetitive work for humans, thereby enhancing their quality of life. Factors such as increase in wastage due to product damage and delays caused by accidents due to human error are attributing to the growth of the market.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-automated-guided-vehicle-(agv)-market-bwc19268/report-sample

Companies such as Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Kion Group, Toyota Industries, Kuka, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, EK Automation, Seegrid Corporation, Kollmorgen, SSI Schafer, JBT Corporation, Balyo Inc. (Balyo SA), Elettric80 SpA, Transbotics are the leading players of market across the globe.

Tow vehicles occupied more than half of the market share in 2018. The capacity of tow vehicles to lift heavy loads over long distances is high and primarily contributing to the growth of this segment. Tow vehicles helps in decreasing the operational costs. Tow vehicles used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, retail, and food and beverages where the movement of products is high over long distances sometimes between buildings, outdoors, or very large distributed systems.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-automated-guided-vehicle-(agv)-market-bwc19268/enquire-before-purchase

Geographically, the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region of the overall AVG market, followed by North America. The exponential progress of the online retail and automotive industries driving the growth of the European AGV market. The market is driven by growing demand for material handling equipment and rapid adoption of automation solutions by incumbents in the manufacturing industry. In European countries, Manufacturers have been adopting automated solutions to reduce the overall operational cost. France, Germany and the UK are the largest revenue generators in the automated guided vehicle market in the European region.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776