Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Development and Forecast by 2019-2025

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market anticipated to reach US$ Million with a significant CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2015-25.

Global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is basically segmented into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. A large share of global health segment growth in the past century can be attributed to innovative Bio-pharmaceutical products. To improve the patient’s daily lives the pharmaceutical companies start investing more in the research and development segment which is the key growth driven factor for the export import of Bio-pharmaceutical product in Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

The increasing use of biologics and the demand of Cold chain logistics is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period 2019-25. Enhancement in the production rate of biologics, hormone medications, vaccine, complex proteins and temperature specific bio products that require cold chain shipment has additionally witnessed a significant growth in Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

Some of the major industry players are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), XPO Logistics, Panalpina, VersaCold, Agility, DSV and other prominent players.

Based on type, the global biopharmaceutical logistics market can be bifurcated into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. With an estimated share of nearly 80%, the non-cold chain logistics segment emerged dominant in the market in 2015. On account of the increasing use of biologics, the demand Cold chain logistics is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for biologics over the past one decade that require temperature-controlled distribution. Moreover, growing demand for cellular therapies, vaccines and blood products are further driving the growth of biopharmaceutical logistics market.

In terms of biopharmaceutical logistics transportation mode, the market has been segmented into sea shipping, air shipping, road shipping, and rail shipping. Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market, in terms of revenue share. The extension of the air transportation segment is attributed to air ship cargo being the fastest way of shipping pharmaceutical products with product deterioration, which is particularly highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive critical biologic drugs and vaccines. Despite, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, and subsequently road shipping and sea shipping will outpace air shipping in volume enhancement during the forecast period.

Amidst the geographies, North America is anticipated to dominate the enhancement of biopharmaceutical logistics market over the forecast period followed by Europe. This is attributed to the couple of factors such as large number of import and export of pharmaceuticals and North America is the first ones to introduce advanced technologies for the advancement of warehousing and transportation in the supply chain.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for medicines in the midst of aging population and growing number of diseases in the region is contributing to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and biologics are further contributing into the growth of the market. Enhancement planned by the Government in introducing more cold storage facilities in India, is likely to boost biopharmaceutical logistic market growth in this region.

